Elderly Lady Who Spat In Caregivers Face Reportedly Reconcile & Dance Together!
https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhwd89n65RTISzoG9L In that video, the caregiver is seen washing the dishes while the elderly woman stands beside her, chewing something, before spitting at her. The elderly woman did not stop there, as she asked the caregiver if she wants more. She then chewed what she had in her hand then spits at the caregiver again. Both women have a glass of wine each as they dance after reportedly reconciling as new footage was released. Some have suggested the elderly lady might be suffering from dementia, hence her initial behavior. Posted By Persist
