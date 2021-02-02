Man Attempts To Rape A Female Shop Owner Then Her Boyfriend Shows Up Just In Time!
A man attempted to rape a young woman in her shop in the Punpin district in Thailand.
The incident happened last night at 7:20 p.m. An unidentified young man drove a motorcycle to the front of the store and walked into the shop with the owner of the shop alone. The man started behaving strangely but the young woman saw something unusual and called her boyfriend to come back to the store. But during that time, the suspect seizes the girl, but fortunately, the boyfriend arrives just in the nick of time and beats the perpetrator to a pulp. The villain ran away and drove the motorcycle away. Posted by JR
