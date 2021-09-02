Really? FTC Is Investigating Why McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Are Always Broken!
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is tasked with protecting consumers from fraud and unfair business practices, contacted McDonald's franchisees earlier this summer, probing for information on why its ice cream machines so frequently fail. McDonald's company said it did not believe it was the focus of a FTC investigation. Posted By Persist
