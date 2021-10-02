Shé Rack$ Ft. GMF FatBoy - Drank [Unsigned Artist]
Debut single "Drank" from Birmingham artist, Shé Rack$ featuring GMF FatBoy. Debut EP "Pimp Savior" drops on all platforms October 15, 2021.
Follow all contributors on their social media for more content:
IG:
Artist: Shé Rack$ @realracksx
GMF FatBoy: @gmf.fatboy
Video Editor: HolloSights @hollosights_ceo
Audio: T-Way @t_way_audio
YouTubes:
Shé Rack$
GMF FatBoy
HolloSights
T-Way Productions Playlist
Like, Share, and Subscribe to all channels!
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS