Shé Rack$ Ft. GMF FatBoy - Drank [Unsigned Artist]

BROKEN? 2,685 views

Debut single "Drank" from Birmingham artist, Shé Rack$ featuring GMF FatBoy. Debut EP "Pimp Savior" drops on all platforms October 15, 2021.

Follow all contributors on their social media for more content:
IG:
Artist: Shé Rack$ @realracksx
GMF FatBoy: @gmf.fatboy
Video Editor: HolloSights @hollosights_ceo
Audio: T-Way @t_way_audio

YouTubes:
Shé Rack$
GMF FatBoy
HolloSights
T-Way Productions Playlist
