President Biden Says He Will Not Support $50K In Student Debt Forgiveness! "I Will Not Make That Happen"
House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly urged President Joe Biden to “broadly” forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order, an approach Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has reiterated Biden should take during his first 100 days in office. But Biden has pushed back against leaders of his own party — repeating that he will only support up to $10,000 of debt forgiveness and that he would prefer Congress craft the legislation. Posted By Persist
