Woman Jumps To Her Death On A Carnival Cruise Ship After Being Detained By Security For Fighting With A Man In A Hot Tub!
Chaotic video shows a woman being detained aboard a Carnival cruise ship shortly before she reportedly jumped overboard from her balcony and vanished in the Gulf of Mexico. The cell phone footage obtained by Fox 8 shows the 32-year-old woman being restrained by security guards who hold her hands behind her back as she screams “Alicia” before being led away from the pool deck. The video then cuts to the frantic scene of passengers and crew members rushing to a railing, where a life preserver is seen being tossed overboard. Chilling images then show the empty preserver floating in the water. Posted By PSmooth
