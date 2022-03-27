SMH: Florida Woman Stabs Deputy In The Neck For No Apparent Reason After He Responds To A Rollover Accident!
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office released dramatic body camera video Friday showing a deputy being stabbed in the neck by a distraught woman authorities said he was trying to help. The woman gets about halfway up the stairs before suddenly turning around and stabbing the officer in the neck. The deputy screams out, the blade nicking his carotid artery. He had surgery and was released from the hospital. Posted By Persist
