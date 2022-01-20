Damn: Dog Attacks Security Guard Inside San Francisco Library!
A dog attacked and injured a security guard trying to help its owner who was unresponsive inside the San Francisco Main Library. Three guards went to check on the owner Sunday after he was found slumped over at a computer kiosk with his dog next to him, officials said in a statement. The animal was barking and not on a leash. It then lunged at one of the guards, bit into his arm and wouldn’t let go, dragging him to the floor. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries. Posted By Persist
