Icekream Ft. Mo Sella - Runners Pace (Official Video) [KreamKingdom Submitted]
Mo & ice team up again but this time for a faster paced, cardio-intensive heater! The video was shot in Virginia and as you can see we made sure everyone got their laps in.
Subscribe & Share 🍨
Song & Video Produced by icekream
Shot & Edited by @TylerBStudio
Follow icekream:
http://instagram.com/icekream
http://twitter.com/MrKream
http://tiktok.co/MrKream
http://soundcloud.com/icekream
Follow Mo Sella:
http://instagram.com/RealMoMusic
http://twitter.com/RealMoMusic
http://tiktok.co/RealmoMusic
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS