Icekream Ft. Mo Sella - Runners Pace (Official Video) [KreamKingdom Submitted]

BROKEN? 3,944 views

Mo & ice team up again but this time for a faster paced, cardio-intensive heater! The video was shot in Virginia and as you can see we made sure everyone got their laps in.

Song & Video Produced by icekream
Shot & Edited by @TylerBStudio

Follow icekream:
http://instagram.com/icekream
http://twitter.com/MrKream
http://tiktok.co/MrKream
http://soundcloud.com/icekream

Follow Mo Sella:
http://instagram.com/RealMoMusic
http://twitter.com/RealMoMusic
http://tiktok.co/RealmoMusic

