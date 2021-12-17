Texas Police Stole $100K From A 25-Year-Old Woman Traveling From Chicago & Then Celebrated On Social Media!
"Dallas Police confiscated $100K from a woman traveling from Chicago during a layover… & then celebrated. Police offered no explanation for taking the money & did not arrest or charge the 25-year-old w/ anything! This is WRONG. The seizure of her assets needs to be addressed" - AttorneyCrump
