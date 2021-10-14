Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Stance On The Vaccine! "Just Another Reason Kyrie Isn't Playing Basketball"
Kyrie's response to vaccine stance: https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhvByuG107q5eP4M16. First Take's Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Jay Williams react to Kyrie Irving speaking out on instagram live to explain his decision behind refusing the covid vaccine ahead of the regular NBA season. Posted By Persist
