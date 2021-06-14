XODS The Future of Black Crypto & Economics [Sponsored]

XODS is a semi-decentralized BEP20 token on the Binance Smart Chain Main net. XODS is censorship resistant and aims to create a web of social platforms for African American descendants of slaves. Not only to encourage the use of alternative currency outside of the traditional fiat system ,but to reestablish centuries of lost economic independence. XODS was created as a payment token that can be utilized as a form of trade on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges or within the XODS web of platforms . XODS also aims to create payment settlement bridges to networks outside of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.XODS main goal is to put the power of finance back into the hands of the people.In the future ,the team at XODS aims to have XODS utilized in several industries including ,but not limited to Real Estate, E-commerce, Medical, Transportation ,Automotive & Agriculture.



Visit Our Website: www.XODS.io



Follow us on Twitter:

www.Twitter.com/XODS_IO



Follow us on Instagram:

www.Instagram.com/XODS_IG



Like us on Facebook:

www.Facebook.com/XODSCrypto



Join Our Official Telegram Group:

https://t.me/joinchat/MfjbXgU21XI2YjRh



XODS on Reddit:

https://reddit.com/r/xods



XODS Price:

https://www.worldcoinindex.com/coin/xods