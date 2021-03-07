Idaho Demonstrators Burn Masks At State Capitol Rally!
About 100 demonstrators burned masks outside Idaho's Capitol in Boise on Saturday as a statement against pandemic restrictions. No one was arrested, and organizers had permits, but the rally was under review because a fire was started. Those involved with the event were informed both before and during the event that open flames are not allowed on State Capitol grounds. Posted By Persist
