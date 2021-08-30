Devastating Footage From Lockport, Louisiana, Shows Extent Of Hurricane Ida's Wreckage!

'Eye' and vicious 'Eyewall' of CAT 4 Hurricane Ida rips over Lockport, LA: roofs ripped from homes, debris hitting homes, branches ripped from trees, utility poles toppled, destroyed homes, and 939.8 mb pressure measurement in calm eye.

All footage shot during afternoon and evening daylight on August 29, 2021 in/near Lockport, LA by Meteorologist Simon Brewer. Posted By Ghost

