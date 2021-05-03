Principal Paddles 6-Year-Old Student While Mother Films!
(Via newsakmi) An elementary school principal went full 19th-century headmaster on a 6-year-old student — paddling her a few times … all while the mom recorded it.
This is coming out of Clewiston, FL … where Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter and her clerk, Cecilia Self, were captured on video bending a little girl over and giving her a few whacks with an old-school paddle … all in front of the kid’s mom, who filmed it.
The student’s mother says she was called to the school recently, with a claim that her daughter had damaged a school computer … with a repair cost of nothing more than $50. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS