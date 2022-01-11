DJ Ryan Wolf Hit It Feat. Soulja Boy x Ty Bri x Idd Ackk [Capital Structure Submitted]
Cleveland OH, Dj Ryan Wolf recruits Soulja Boy, Ty Bri, and IDD Ackk to be apart of this club banger produced by Philly Ferarri Beatz. Ryan Wolf, a longtime supporter of Big Draco, said that Soulja was the perfect match to hit in the club and also reached out to rising superstar and Capital Structure label mate Ty Bri to deliver for the ladies. Ryan Wolf, known for his mixes on Z1079, and being the official Dj of the Cleveland Browns released his debut project Dreams 2 Reality. "Hit It" is the lead single from his Sophomore project Walking On Legit Faith. Dj Ryan Wolf also has a video coming for the second single "It Go" featuring Erica Banks , Ty Bri, and Preme Dibiasi. There is more to come from DJ Ryan Wolf.
Spotify Link:
https://open.spotify.com/track/1ho5B9RMxNOydslyEtshzK?si=44b4f27f402541c1
IG: @DjRyanWolf
IG: @SouljaBoy
IG: @RealTyBri
IG: @Ackyy__
