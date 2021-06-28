Hit Him With That 2 Piece: MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Knocks A Man Out At A Bar For Allegedly Being Racist!
Schilling has opened up about the incident ... explaining everything was ignited because he says the bar patron made a racist comment to one of the establishment's employees. The end of Schilling's Instagram post about the incident featured a hashtag that said “f*ck racists.”. Posted By Persist
