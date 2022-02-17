Say What? Danileigh's Brother Is Reportedly Suing DaBaby For Leaving Him "Psychologically Damaged" After Bowling Alley Brawl!

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday (Feb. 16) in Los Angeles court, Brandon Bills claimed DaBaby was legally liable for physically assaulting him “suddenly and without warning” as he walked by the rapper. He said the attack had caused him to endure “severe injury and pain” and left him “psychologically damaged”. Via @PoetikFlakko. Posted By Persist

