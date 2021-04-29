All Bad: New York Woman Runs Over Cop Hours After Doing Shots On A Livestream!
A New York woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and driving while intoxicated after allegedly mowing down a police officer early Tuesday morning. Jessica Beauvais is accused of plowing into Anastasios Tsakos around 2 a.m. as he was directing traffic at the scene of an accident on the Long Island Expressway. Hours before the incident, she appears to be drinking shots during the podcast's livestream, which ended with her saying, "F*** the police." Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS