Wait A Minute: Florida Woman Robs Bank & Gets Arrested After Police Catch Her Fleeing In Her Electric Wheelchair!
Kenyeitta Gordon of Jacksonville, Florida was able to successfully rob the bank she was visiting Monday evening, but the getaway was less successful. Maybe she should have reconsidered her getaway vehicle: her electric wheelchair.She didn't make it very far, and the police caught up to her quickly, upon which she was promptly arrested. Posted By Persist
