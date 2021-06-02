D Gulley Ft. Renni Rucci - HomeGirl (Remix) [Dirty Game Entertainment / Black Out Entertainment MKE]
Instagram: @theofficialdgulley
Booking Email: [email protected]
D Gulley teams with Renni Rucci to bring us the remix visual for his hit single Homegirl (Werk). Stream the song now on your favorite platform here: https://cmdshft.ffm.to/homegirlremix via Dirty Game Entertainment / Blackout Entertainment MKE.
Directed by Patrick Koitzsch and Des Gray for Foreign Made Films.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS