D Gulley Ft. Renni Rucci - HomeGirl (Remix) [Dirty Game Entertainment / Black Out Entertainment MKE]

Instagram: @theofficialdgulley

Booking Email: [email protected]

D Gulley teams with Renni Rucci to bring us the remix visual for his hit single Homegirl (Werk). Stream the song now on your favorite platform here: https://cmdshft.ffm.to/homegirlremix via Dirty Game Entertainment / Blackout Entertainment MKE.

Directed by Patrick Koitzsch and Des Gray for Foreign Made Films.

