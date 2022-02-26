Balls Of Steel: Ukrainian Driver Offers To Tow Russian Drivers Back To Russia Since They Are Losing The War!

Driver: You guys break down? D: Breakdown? Soldier: Sprocket got torn of "diesel ran out" (What is actually said in slang. Was helped to identify this moment and isolated it further for clarity and correcting this.) D: Maybe I should to tow you back to Russia? S: Ha Ha D: Do you guys at least know where you are going? S1: No S2: To Donbas S3: To Zylevsk? D: This it towards Kyiv and Lviv which is fucked S2: What about you, with out anything...(audio gets bad and second soldier starts to speak) S3: What are the news saying about our location? D: Well, here they are showing that everything is still on our side and your troops are surrendering as prisoners well because the guys also don't know where or to what they are driving to. S3: Ahhh D: You should ask the whole convoy to Lviv, who, are just like you and no one has any idea where they should be going S3: Ahhh D: Drives away Posted by Abdul