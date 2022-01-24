Ski Mask Season: Carjackings, Vehicle Thefts Skyrocketing All Across The Country.. Mostly By Teens!

"Experts say carjackings have risen exponentially over the past 18 months or so, and many of the offenders are teenagers. "In 2020, Chicago carjackings were up a staggering 134%, with 1,416 people being forcibly removed from their vehicle," the National Insurance Crime Bureau reports. "This trend has continued in 2021, with Chicago seeing a 44% increase, Washington, D.C. up 45%, and New York an 81% increase." NICB President & CEO Dave Glawe says "the pandemic created a perfect storm of conditions" for carjackings.

CARJACKINGS IN MINNEAPOLIS UP 537% LAST MONTH: REPORT

"From January 2019 to December 2020 there was an average of 1.6 carjackings per month. And since December 2020, that average has jumped to 5.6 carjackings per month," Susan Farag from the Montgomery County (Maryland) Council revealed.

California is also dealing with a car theft surge. The Public Policy Institute of California reports car thefts are up 24% since the COVID-19 pandemic began, after crunching data from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Francisco.

San Francisco reported 3,375 larcenies in the month of November alone.

The majority of these incidents were directly related to car break-ins, which San Francisco Patrol Special Police Officer Alan Byard identified as one of the top crimes in the city." - Fox News

Posted by Thrillz