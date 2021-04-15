Alive To See Another Day: A 61 Year Old Minnesota Man Dragged An Officer With His Vehicle And Allegedly Hit Him With A Hammer Trying To Escape!

A 61-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested after a short police pursuit ended near the intersection of State Highway 15 and South Grade Road, in Hutchinson.



According to a press release from Hutchinson Police Services, officers were called to Menards for a report of a man, later identified as Luke Alvin Oeltjenbruns, who assaulted an employee with some lumber following a dispute over wearing a mask in the store.



Oeltjenbruns left the store and was seen by an officer at the Walmart parking lot a short time later. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and a slow-speed pursuit ensued in the area of the Hutchinson Mall, South Grade Road and Highway 15 South.



The vehicle was stopped by police in the area of Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue. Officer Steven Sickmann, a 31-year veteran of the Hutchinson Police Department, engaged the suspect through the driver's window, but Sickmann became trapped in the window and Oeltjenbruns took off at a high rate of speed with the officer hanging onto the vehicle.



According to the press release, the Sickmann was struck in the head with a hammer during the struggle. He was taken to Hutchinson Health and has since been released and is recovering at home.

