Several People Reportedly Hospitalized After Argument At Aventura Mall In Miami Led To Gun Fire!
Several people were hospitalized and shoppers were caught in the chaos after a shooting stemming from a fight Saturday afternoon at Aventura Mall. Aventura Police say two groups of people got into a fight near the Hugo Boss store at the luxury mall. Aventura police announced the three injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated in local hospitals. Detectives are questioning three suspects who were taken into custody.
