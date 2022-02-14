Eminem Kneels During Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite The NFL Reportedly Telling Him Not To!
Rapper Eminem kneeled during the middle of the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, reportedly in a protest tribute to former NFL star turned anti-police violence activist Colin Kaepernick. But the moment of Eminem kneeling, with Dre playing the piano next to him, towards the end of the halftime show, had people buzzing as earlier reports had said the NFL had told performers not to kneel. Posted By Persist
