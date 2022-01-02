Woah: Truck Crashes Into Coney Island Restaurant In Detroit!
Detroit Police have confirmed that a hit and run happened Friday morning at Zorba's Coney Island, located off E. McNichols.
Security cameras at the establishment caught the incident.
2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper commented on the event. “The video is disturbing and troubling to say the least," says Harper. "The suspects clearly have no regard for human life and need to do the right thing and turn themselves in to authorities immediately.”
Detroit Police say the suspects have been identified and that the investigation continues. Posted By Ghost
