Sheesh: Vitor Belfort Stops Evander Holyfield In Round 1!
Evander Holyfield was stopped on his feet by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort just 1:49 into the opening round on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Belfort, 44, swarmed Holyfield from the opening bell and never let up in the Triller Fight Club main event, the former heavyweight champion, one of boxing's all-time greats, showed no resistance at all in his first fight since 2011. Posted By Persist
