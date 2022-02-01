Johnal - Real [Unsigned Artist]

This music video is a reenactment of the movie "BELLY" (Starring Nas & DMX) the song is based on a true story. If you're from the streets like me. Then you know how people can get when money, women, feds and hate is involved. Everybody wants to see you doing good, just never better than them. Snitching is at an all time high, can't trust the ones around you. And family will even do you dirty. Who is "REAL" nowadays? Comment, Like & share then download the song on all platforms if you can relate to my story. Thanks For Watching! Artist: (Instagram/Snap/TikTok) @johnalgm Producer: (Instagram) @buffaloKidTone Video shot by: (Instagram) @jandrewgarret Bookings for features: [email protected]