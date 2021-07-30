Michael Rapaport Blasts Dr. Fauci & The Media Over Mixed Messages On Covid Vaccine! "Am I A Hero Or A Super Spreader?"

ichael Rapaport took Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to task over what he suggests is confusing advice as it pertains to COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing. He said, "I just watched Tony Fauci and CNN and Fox tell me that people with the vaccine — vaccinated people — are now spreading the coronavirus.". Posted By Persist

