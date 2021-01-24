CBCBA & SixOClock Studios Presents: Hot Fire Cypher (Black Mamba Edition) Part 5 (Shot by: Stbrfilms.co) [Unsigned Artist]

The Hot Fire Cyphers was created by International traveling Gainesville Fl artist Tee Whitey as a form of UNITY in putting other talented artist from Gainesville on a bigger platform then they're normal reach each year the Cyphers get more intense. H.f.c 1-4 can be found on Tee whitey YouTube channel

Artist social contacts:
@Origotvocals23
@Oeb5ive
@yungataofficial
@ace1r3
@Op_julo
@Lilkjack
@magicmike352
@Smb_cho
@Drovizion
@sixeatclass
@rawcandyman

Guest Appearances:
@Whiteyfortythird
@TricountyEnt
@Unbrvnded.mediia
@Burning50
@Akashicasting
@Bjonesent

Purchase the H.F.C below
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SLHPRYN/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_awdb_t1_cN3aGb1YA0CQC

https://music.apple.com/us/album/hot-fire-cypher-black-mamba-editon-feat-k-jack-magic/1548219294

