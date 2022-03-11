Youtube Couple Facing 7 Years For Spending The Night Inside A Pennsylvania Target For Their Channel!

"A bizarre social media challenge led to the arrest of a man and woman after police say they hid inside a Chester County Target overnight and filmed for their YouTube channel.

West Whiteland Township Police were dispatched to the Target in Exton off Route 100 for a tripped alarm on Feb. 21. Responding officers searched the building, but ultimately did not find anything.. The pair was later identified as 25-year-old Johnson Larose and 24-year-old Charlotte Fischer, known on YouTube as "Saucy and Honey," according to police. They were filming their after-hours jaunt in Target for their YouTube channel.

Detective Pezick said the couple documented the whole thing on their page for their roughly 17,700 followers, calling it the "24 Hour Overnight Challenge in Target." The video shows the pair building a fort to hide behind as the store closed, then they wandered around aimlessly in the store." - Fox29.com

Posted by Thrillz