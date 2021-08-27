9/11: One Day In America (Series Trailer)
National Geographic will premiere 9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA, a four night limited documentary series that chronicles the events of that day – at times minute by minute – through first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there. 9/11: One Day in America will premiere August 29 at 9/8c on National Geographic. Posted By Persist
