Wild: This Doc On "Cash Slaves" Details A Fetish Men Have On The Pain Of Giving Away Thousands Of Dollars To Women They Will Never Meet!

A fetish gaining traction is "financial domination", an extreme form of submission based on the pain of giving away thousands of dollars, only to be told you're a piece of shit by some domme you'll likely never meet and won't ever have sex with. In our money-centric society, finding sexual pleasure by giving away your money seems like the ultimate dystopian fetish. But for the cash slaves who get off on financial domination, losing money is a real turn-on.
