SMH: Florida Man Attempts To Strangle A Woman With A Shoelace At A Bus Stop!
A Florida man attempted to strangle a woman at a Miami bus stop with a shoelace in a horrific random attack near the airport. Aaron Quinones, 27, has been charged with felony attempted murder after he allegedly tried to strangle an unidentified woman, 26, at a bus stop near the Miami International Airport on January 2 around 11am. It does not appear the pair knew each other. Posted By Persist
