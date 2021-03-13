Strange Looking Creature Captured Transforming On Camera At 3700 Feet In The Indian Ocean!
This video was taken by an ROV (remotely operated vehicle) at a depth of 3753 ft in the Indian Ocean within close proximity to a drill wellhead. Near the end of the footage you can see the creature getting caught up in the output from the ROV thrusters. The video has not been altered and was taken off the East coast of Africa. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS