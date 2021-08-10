Crash Into This & It's Game Over: The "Lo Res" Electric Car Is Something Else!
The Lo Res car is a recreation of the Lamborghini Countach, designed by Marcello Gadini in the early 1970s. The two-seater vehicle features a matt black polycarbonate body, which surrounds the passengers "like a transparent capsule". The car is doorless, but its entire top hinges up from the back to allow access. Posted By Persist
