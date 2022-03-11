Can't Make This Up: News reporter Captures A Hit-And-Run Live While Covering Story On A Previous One!
On Feb. 26, Jemmy Chavarria, 42, pushed his wife and 2-year-old son out of the way of a speeding driver before he was struck by the vehicle, bearing the brunt of the impact. He later succumbed to his injuries. The driver fled the scene, which officials say has been the site of many incidents lately, with double the number of traffic collisions occurring near Hoover Street since the onset of the pandemic. And while KTLA was reporting this story from the scene, a collision took place at the same crosswalk and was captured on camera. One of the vehicles appeared to flee the scene. Posted by JR
