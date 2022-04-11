Evil: Man Buried His Mother & Sister In The Backyard & Continued Collecting Social Security Checks!
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the burial of both his mother and sister inside plastic containers in the backyard of their suburban Chicago home. Michael Lelko, 45, has been charged with two felony counts of concealment of death/moving body. It’s not clear how or when either died, but Michael has allegedly been cashing his mom’s monthly $1,000 Social Security checks for years. He was not charged with the deaths of his mother and sister because the medical examiner's office could not determine the cause of death due to the deterioration of the bodies. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS