Serial Killer Who Lured Victims On Dating Apps Gets Sentenced To 160 Years!
A 25-year-old convicted serial killer who used dating apps to lure and kill three women in 2016 was sentenced to 160 years in prison. Before his sentence, Khalil Wheeler-Weaver told the judge that he was set up and framed before denying responsibility for his crimes. A jury in 2019 found him guilty of 11 charges, including three counts of murder and desecration of human remains, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated arson and kidnapping. Posted By Persist
