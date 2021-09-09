All Bad: Garbage Truck Crashes Into Michigan Building ... Reveals Illegal Marijuana Growing Operation!
An illegal growing operation in Michigan was uncovered when a garbage truck crashed into a building. here were about 60 marijuana plants inside the building. Mike Palmieri owns the business next door and said he could smell the marijuana. Authorities said the building is being rented by two people. Police are investigating the case. Posted By Persist
