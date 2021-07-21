SMH: White City Council Member In Alabama Shocks Meeting With Racial Slur! "Do We Have A House N***** In Here?"
A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting. Posted By Ghost
