78-Year-Old Woman Becomes Powerlifting Star Setting 19 World Records!
Nora Langdon, a grandmother and retired realtor, has a passion for lifting weights. According to Good Morning America, the grandmother can be found visiting the gym multiple times a week. At first, Langdon started with a broom as a barbell and then eventually switched over to weights. She is now Michigan’s best in her age range for powerlifting. Langdon has won competitions with the American Powerlifting Federation, including one for squatting 413 pounds. She has earned records with state, national, and world recognition. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS