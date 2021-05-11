MarloDaMartian Feat. BoogSoWave & DJ Duel - Pop Shake Twerk [Martian Music Submitted]
Them ATL Bounce Boys are here with their debut single...
"Pop Shake Twerk" (PST), is a song by American producer/rap group, ATL Bounce. Composed of singer, rapper, and main producer MarloDaMartian rapper DJ Duel, DJ, and co-producer DJ Boogie, and rapper Kahlil Jones. Their first single Pop Shake Twerk (PST) is a fusion of Lousiana Bounce music, combined with Atlanta's Krunk sound. Pop Shake Twerk (PST) is available on all streaming platforms on 4/1/2021.
Stream/Download: https://unitedmasters.com/m/atlbouncepst
Subscribe for more official content from MarloDaMartian
https://www.youtube.com/marlodamartian
Follow MarloDaMartian
https://www.marlodamartian.com
http://Twitter.com/marlodamartian
http://Facebook.com/marlodamartian
http://Instagram.com/marlodamartian
http://Soundcloud.com/marlodamartian
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS