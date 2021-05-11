MarloDaMartian Feat. BoogSoWave & DJ Duel - Pop Shake Twerk [Martian Music Submitted]

Them ATL Bounce Boys are here with their debut single... "Pop Shake Twerk" (PST), is a song by American producer/rap group, ATL Bounce. Composed of singer, rapper, and main producer MarloDaMartian rapper DJ Duel, DJ, and co-producer DJ Boogie, and rapper Kahlil Jones. Their first single Pop Shake Twerk (PST) is a fusion of Lousiana Bounce music, combined with Atlanta's Krunk sound. Pop Shake Twerk (PST) is available on all streaming platforms on 4/1/2021.

Stream/Download: https://unitedmasters.com/m/atlbouncepst

