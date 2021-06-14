Well Damn: Roger Waters Responds To Mark Zuckerberg’s Request To Use Pink Floyd Song In Instagram Promo! "The Answer Is F You"
During an appearance on Free Assange Forum, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters lashed out against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, revealing he was recently sent an offer for a "huge, huge amount of money" for the rights to use the 1979 Pink Floyd classic "Another Brick in the Wall" in a film promoting Instagram and Facebook. Roger denied. Posted By Persist
