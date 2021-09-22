Here We Go: Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For $100 Million Fight!
Oscar De La Hoya is gunning for a fight with Floyd Mayweather, saying he's got $100 million for him if he accepts. De La Hoya hasn't fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008 ... but was scheduled to return to the ring against Vitor Belfort earlier this month -- before he came down with COVID. In 2007 Mayweather defeated De La Hoya via a split decision. Posted By Persist
