Mainey - A Story To Tell [Unsigned Artist]
What's happening world, what's the business? Mainey is still at it, all gas no breaks! You can really feel these raw lyrics as the motion picture gives a vivid picture of A Story To Tell. So AUTHENTIC!
artist: Mainey
song: A Story To Tell
album: Street EP vol.1; The Life of JC
producer: Kurly B.
director: Ce Locke vEkcol Films
Thou Wow Muzique
Glad and Lion Publishing LLC
BMI
link to full album plus bonus track
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw49B41bH_nSj-V9T99r98unrxxlr-TCR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS