Sparking Outrage: Philadelphia Cop Harasses Man, Follows Him & Arrests Him For No Reason "Worldstar!"
A Philadelphia police officer is sparking outrage online after he was filmed harassing a black man who was concerned about being followed. Officer Hoover never stops directing insults and threatening questions at Gabriel. Gabriel claims he began filming after he left a relative's house in the Poplar neighborhood and noticed he was being followed on foot. As soon as the posted recording begins, the officer approaches and attempts to take a "selfie" with his "homie", who declines. Posted By Persist
