Floyd Mayweather Reads A Statement In Support Of Kyrie Irving! "I Hope Your Actions Encourage Others To Stand Up"

To read Floyd's caption on IG: https://www.instagram.com/p/CVdiXDKlZxm. Floyd Mayweather has backed NBA star Kyrie Irving after he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Brooklyn Nets guard has been banned from playing and practising with his team while he refuses the jab. Irving insists he is not an 'anti-vaxxer' and still hopes to resurrect his career with the Nets. Posted By Persist

