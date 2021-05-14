Meanwhile In California: Lyft Driver Gets Pistol-Whipped & Robbed At Gunpoint!
(NO SOUND). A 67-year-old California Lyft driver was pistol-whipped and robbed at gunpoint after refueling at a Los Angeles gas station. The robbery was recorded on the driver’s dashcam video. The suspect demanded the driver's wallet and stole his cell phone and around $1,500 in cash. The suspect reportedly got angry after he demanded the keys to the car and was told it was keyless and only he could drive it. The suspect then fled from the scene. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS